© Pixabay

A Virginia school is under fire after video footage showed a teacher berating a student for refusing to acknowledge racial differences. The teacher's Critical Race Theory sermon is not the only woke scandal to hit the district.Located on the outskirts of Washington, DC, the Loudoun County Public School District is one of the wealthiest in the nation, with the average household there pulling in $136,000 per year.Video footage posted on Monday shows how this plays out in the classroom. In a bizarre lecture at one of the district's schools in Ashburn, a teacher shows his students an image of two women standing beside each other, one white and one black. "Tell me what this seems to be a picture of?" he asks."It's just two people chillin'," a student replies."Right, just two people. Nothing more to that picture?" the teacher shoots back."Nah, not really. Just two people chillin'.""Yes, I am asking you to say that," the teacher admits.After parents emailed the school board asking why Critical Race Theory was being taught in the classroom, board member Beth Barts posted an explanation on Facebook, stating that the video showed part of a "Dual Enrollment College Level English course," in which students were "exposed to different literacy theories as a way of critiquing different pieces of literature," CRT among them, according to the Daily Wire In a statement last week, Interim Superintendent Scott Ziegler said that while Loudoun County schools discuss "concepts such as white supremacy and systemic racism," CRT has not been formally brought into the curriculum.Though the police are investigating the group,Critical Race Theory emerged from academia and into the public eye last year, amid nationwide 'Black Lives Matter' protests. As corporations, universities, schools, and corporations began teaching its doctrine to their employees and students, former President Donald Trump ordered federal agencies to stop teaching CRT, calling it a "malign ideology" and "anti-American propaganda."President Joe Biden, however, has rescinded Trump's ban, insisting that CRT is little more than harmless "diversity training."