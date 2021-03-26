© EPA/OLIVER CONTRERAS / POOL



It was an hour of incoherent babbling — except for when President Joseph R. Biden read directly from his talking points. The questions were polite and predictable — from preselected, approved reporters. The answers were long-winded, listless and meandering — what we've come to expect from Mr. Biden.Mr. Biden came armed with a binder full of notes, which he read directly from while responding to questions about China, North Korea and Afghanistan. It was his cheat sheet, and he needed it.Former press secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted. But this is Mr. Biden's White House, and his team knows their boss needs a study guide.The 10 reporters who got to ask questions were preselected by Mr. Biden's team. Notably,. He might have asked a pressing question that wasn't included in Mr. Biden's prewritten script.PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor helped kick off the event, asking a question the Democratic National Committee would be proud of: "The perception of you, that got you elected,, is the reason why a lot of immigrants are coming to this country and entrusting you with unaccompanied minors. How do you resolve that tension?", and as a moral and decent man, he has a plan.What is that plan and when will it be executed?Mr. Biden said he agreed with former President Barack Obama. The filibuster was created long before Jim Crow laws and was used way more in the past two decades than it was in the '50s or '60s, but whatever.He then went on to say the use of the filibuster is much different than when he "came to the Senate 120 years ago," and it was abused grossly last year —, like Sen. Tim Scott's police reform legislation.Not exactly a coherent argument, but at least it comprised full sentences.When asked about gun control, Mr. Biden spoke of infrastructure, and then asbestosis in schools. When he finished, no one could remember what the original question was about."I just find it frustrating," he said,At another point, he asked, "Where am I?" as he looked down at a list of reporters trying to figure out who his team wanted him to pick on next.Yet, you can't blame the press, as they, like the rest of America, were probably working hard trying to follow Mr. Biden's train of thought.After the press conference ended, the Biden administration called a lid. It was all our commander in chief could handle for the day.The press conference didn't break any big news — which Team Biden probably views as a success. Now they can tuck Mr. Biden into bed, and our foreign adversaries can come out to play, as he will be asleep for the next 18 hours.Elder abuse.