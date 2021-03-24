A Brief Recap of What Has Taken Place

"In this regard, let me make a strong plea to countries to refrain from introducing measures that are economically and socially disruptive, yet have no scientific justification and bring no clear public health benefit."

"They [the Chinese] claimed to have flattened the curve. I was skeptical at first. I thought it was a massive cover-up by the Chinese. But as the data accrued it became clear it was an effective policy. But it's a communist one-party state, we said. We couldn't get away with it in Europe, we thought. And then Italy did it. And we realized we could."

The Lie of Asymptomatic Transmission and the Myth of Half a Million Deaths

would have been the

same number of official deaths that we've actually had with the 3

rd

most stringent Lockdown on earth

.

The Destructive Power of Lockdowns

Why has this happened?

"For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places" (Ephesians 6:1).

Looking to the Future

"But this time we do not just face a war on freedom. This time we face a war on human beings, and on all that makes us human."