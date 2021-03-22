© Twitter / @wilfredofeb

The Venezuelan petroleum minister said that Saturday's powerful explosion and blaze at a gas plant was the result of a terrorist attack. The plant belongs to the state-run energy company (PDVSA), which was sanctioned by the US.Footage reportedly filmed in the northeastern town of El Tejero shows a powerful blast and bright flames rising to the sky.El Aissami added that the sanctions against the state-run oil and gas company PDVSA intensified last year.The US imposed sanctions on PDVSA in 2019 as part of its 'maximum pressure' campaign against the Venezuelan government led by President Nicolas Maduro, who has repeatedly claimed that Washington is plotting sabotage and a coup to oust him from power.The White House is openly backing Maduro's top domestic opponent, Juan Guaido, who was elected 'interim president' by the opposition-controlled parliament in 2019. Maduro denounced this designation as illegal.