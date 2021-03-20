© RT

The European Parliament's decision to pave the way for the extradition of Catalan pro-independence politicians to Spain is a threat to European democracy, Catalonia's former leader, Carles Puigdemont, told RT.with rebellion, sedition, and misuse of public fundsSpeaking to RT's Going Underground with Afshin Rattansi, Puigdemont called the decision by fellow MEPs "a clear threat against one of the basics of the European democracy."he said.to teach other regions of the world to protect human rights and fundamental values."Puigdemont said he continues to serve as MEP, participating in official events, even as extradition once again looms over him."It is shameful for European institutions to have a clear proof that it is a political prosecution by a member state [of the EU] and to collaborate and to be a part of that prosecution," he said, stressing thatwho support his views. Puigdemont added that he had hoped the EU would send Madrid a message that they must "solve political conflicts using political tools."Several top pro-independence politicians were jailed for their role in the referendum. The verdicts sparked large-scale protests in Catalonia's capital, Barcelona, some of which led to clashes with police.The Spanish government's hostility towards Catalan independence remained the same after Pedro Sanchez from the socialist PSOE party became prime minister in 2018, according to Puigdemont. He said the new government updated its 'vocabulary' compared to their predecessors from the conservative People's Party, "but that's all."Puigdemont argued, saying that officials in Madrid "ask about dialogue, but in a very rhetorical way."Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya, meanwhile, praised the European Parliament for ending the former Catalan leader's immunity. "Catalonia's problems are to be resolved in Spain - and not in Europe," she said. Puigdemont has the opposite opinion.The message we want to share with the rest of the Europeans: We Catalans are part of Europe, and our crisis is a European crisis.""European democracy is [being] exanimated in how Europe will manage that crisis," he said.