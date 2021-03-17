President Joe Biden says that it will be "tough" for the U.S. to meet a May 1 deadline to withdraw troops from Afghanistan but that the complete drawdown won't take much longer.without the buy-in of the Afghan government.Biden, in an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that aired Wednesday, said he was consulting with allies on the pace of the drawdown.If the deadline is extended, he added, it won't be by "a lot longer."and bring home more than 2,500 American troops in the country — down from about 13,000 troops a year ago. The Trump deal caught some American allies off guard, as the roughly 7,000 NATO troops in Afghanistan rely on the U.S. for logistics and security support."That was not a very solidly negotiated deal that the president, the former president worked out," Biden said in the interview. "We're in consultation with our allies as well as the government, and that decision is in process now."