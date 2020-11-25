"I'm going to make a commitment in the first 100 days, I will send an immigration bill to the United States Senate with a pathway to citizenship for over 11 million undocumented people in America. I will also be moving to do away with some of the I think very damaging executive orders that have significantly impacted on making the climate worse and making us less healthy."Biden has already pledged to dramatically increase the number of refugees that he admits into the U.S. from 15,000 under President Donald Trump to 125,000. Biden has also pledged to end the Trump administration's travel ban on nations that are considered to be hot beds of terrorism.
Whether Biden is able to grant citizenship to millions of people who are unlawfully in the U.S. depends on who controls the Senate, which could be decided in January as Georgia has two runoff elections.
If Republicans win just one of the two races they will keep control of the Senate when Biden takes office. Democrats would need to win both races just to have a 50-50 tie with Republicans and would need all 50 of their Senators to vote together so that incoming-Vice President Kamala Harris could be the tie breaker.
However, even if Democrats manage to win both races, they are likely to face some opposition from within their own party to some of the extreme proposals that have been floated on the political Left.
Democrat Senator Joe Manchin (WV) pledged during a Fox News interview earlier this month that he would block proposed power grabs by his own party.
The Daily Wire reported:
Manchin made the remarks during an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, who asked Manchin about a recent comment from Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer. Schumer said late last week that the Democrats will "change America" if they win two run-off Senate races in Georgia.
"Well, there's a lot of people that are concerned. There's a lot of fear tactics that are being used right now. If both of the Georgia senators were elected from the Democratic Party, then that would be 50/50, if both Dan Sullivan and Thom Tillis win; 50/50 means there's a tie. But if one senator does not vote on the Democratic side, there is no tie and there is no bill.
"So, I commit to you tonight and I commit to all of your viewers and everyone else that's watching, I want to lay those fears, I want to rest those fears for you right now, because, when they talk about whether it be packing the courts or ending the filibuster, I will not vote to do that, I will not vote to pack the courts. I will not vote to end the filibuster. Bret, this system, the Senate, this so unique body in the world, it was made to work together in a bipartisan way. And once you start breaking down those barriers, then you lose every reason that we are the institution that we are, the most deliberative body.
"So, I want to lay those fears to rest, that that won't happen, because I will not be the 50th Democrat voting to end that filibuster or to basically stack the court. And then all the other things you're hearing about, Bret, also, is — defund the police. I don't know of any of the Democrats in the caucus that are for defunding the police. We are not for that whatsoever. And when they talk about basically Medicare for All, we can't even pay for Medicare for some. It doesn't make any sense at all. We have got to fix the Affordable Care Act we have. And I think our Republican — moderate Republicans will work with us to now repair what needs to be repaired."