Video allegedly showing a "rogue" SAS unit committing war crimes in Afghanistan has supposedly disappeared, as an investigation into the squad's alleged "massacres" has been plagued by missing evidence and silence from witnesses.The mysterious disappearance isn't the first time that key evidence from the raid has gone missing, or been intentionally hidden.The investigators interviewed 42 soldiers who said they were unable to remember the mission. Court documents reported on by the Times stated that a judge termed this a case of "collective amnesia." The weapons used in the raid on Saifullah's village were destroyed the same year the RMP opened its investigation.The reports that followed the 2011 raid on Saifullah's village stated that his family were killed when they reached for weapons as the SAS searched their property."And finally they shot a guy who was hiding in a bush who had a grenade in his hands. You couldn't MAKE IT UP!," one senior noncommissioned officer wrote.The British government closed down the investigation in late 2017 without prosecuting a single case. The same year, another wide-ranging investigation into alleged war crimes, the Iraq Historic Allegations Team (IHAT), was shut down, also without prosecuting a case.With the SAS typically exempt from parliamentary oversight, the courts are now Saifullah's best hope of finding justice. "Our client is seeking a fresh investigation into the deaths of his loved ones and he wants to find out whether their deaths were part of a pattern of unlawful killings of Afghan civilians," his lawyer, Tessa Gregory, told the Sunday Times.