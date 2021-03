© Cambridge University Press



Ancient "princess" buried in style

Women in Argaric culture

he questions whether the splendor of the burial should be regarded as the riches of a ruler

The lavish discoveries could undermine the idea that state power is almost exclusively a product of male-dominated societies, researchers say., according to a study published today in the journal Antiquity. The discoveries raise new questions about the role of women in early Bronze Age Europe, and, say the researchers., and its richness suggests to the researchers that she, rather than he, may have been at the top of the local chain of command."We have two ways of interpreting this," says archaeologist Roberto Risch of the Autonomous University of Barcelona, a co-author of the study.. And research published by Risch and his colleagues in 2020 showed that, which suggested they had real political power.he says. "But this burial at La Amoloya questions the role of women in [Bronze Age] politics... it questions a lot of conventional wisdom."Dubbed the "Princess of La Almoloya," the woman belonged toRisch saysButUsing the price of silver quoted in Mesopotamian records from the time, the archaeologists estimate the grave goods of the La Almoloya woman were worth the equivalent today of many tens of thousands of dollars. Other burials of high-status El Argar women also indicate great wealth, but. "That suggests that when [women] were alive they played a very important role in the political management of the community," Risch says., Risch says — a place where rulers both lived and carried out their duties.The idea that Argaric communities could have been ruled by women makes sense to archaeologist and historian Marina Lozano , a professor at the University of Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona and a researcher at the Catalan Institute of Human Paleoecology and Social Evolution (IPHES), who was not involved in the latest study.She says it supports her 2020 study that determined. So it follows that women could have been rulers:she says.Some other experts on Argarian culture are more cautious about the new interpretations. "The finds are spectacular... it's first-rate archaeology," says anthropologist Antonio Gilman , an emeritus professor at California State University Northridge.But. "But that doesn't take away from the fact that these are very important finds," he adds.