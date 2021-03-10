'The impact of fear on the human brain is very powerful: it completely changes the way we process information.



'When people are frightened, the parts of the brain that are responsible for rational thinking cease to dominate', Dr. Bruce Perry explains, quoted in an article published on the Time magazine website.



'When faced with a threat, the cortex, which is responsible for risk assessment and actions, ceases to function. In other words, logical thinking is replaced by overwhelming emotions, thus favoring short-term solutions and sudden reactions."



It might be helpful to ponder on this for a moment because I believe it explains an awful lot of what's been going on. Fear literally changes the way our brains work, or in this case don't work. Intense fear short circuits our brains ability to think rationally. The constant fear porn spewing out of the mainstream media 24/7 has terrorized people the world over.

A traumatic event has long-term consequences. Anything that reminds us about the threat triggers an involuntary state of fear. Events of this type lead to chain reactions in the human brain: people become more anxious . . .

The message is there is a deadly virus that could take your life if you don't follow the rules.