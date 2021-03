© REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

© Connor Boyack

Your child's bookshelves are crawling with racism and toxic problematicness.But don't worry -- it's nothing we can't fix with a little good old-fashioned book burning.There are hundreds of children's books that could use a good canceling. But let's just start with these nine for now:This Seuss book hasn't been canceled yet, but it sure needs to be. The book claims a person is a person no matter how small, showing that Seuss hates women's rights and wants to control their bodies.Prominently features the letter "Q."These books perpetuate the idea of a nuclear family with traditional values. They also appropriated furry culture.-- He's literally a dog whistle for far-right neo-Nazi extremists and their affinity to the color red.-- Teaches kids there should be consequences for bad behavior without even considering the child's race, ethnicity, or history of being oppressed.-- This is book encourages kids to consume and consume, destroying the environment for their own personal gain.-- Honestly, it's probably not racist, but if we have to read this book to our kids one more time we're gonna die.-- Insensitive and stereotypical of Indian culture. Mowgli is called "man-cub," and don't even get us started on that loaded term. How has this not been canceled already?-- Teaches kids about cause and effect-- which, as we all know from corporate anti-racism training, is an aspect of white culture not shared by other people groups.-- Free markets? Individual responsibility? American history? Are you kidding? Where do we even start ? We literally can't even with this one Implies that hard work and effort can help you overcome challenges, which is pretty tone-deaf considering oppressed groups aren't able to benefit from hard work.-- Actually this one seems fine.Get out the kerosene if you love your children.Brought to you by: