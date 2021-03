© Julien Warnand/EFE via EPA

Brussels police will deploy plainclothes officers across the city from Monday to combat street harassment against women.Officers will patrol "hotspots" such as public transport stations in the Belgian capital, police spokesman Olivier Slosse told news agency Belga.He added that while street harassment is common, "such incidents are rarely reported, and when they are reported, it is difficult to identify the culprit. Even if the perpetrator is identified, it is the victim's word against hers. Our presence in the field is therefore necessary in order to ascertain these facts."