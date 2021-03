© Unknown/AP/Brynn Anderson



Months after the 2020 election, state and local officials in Georgia haveaccording to a damning report by The Georgia Star News.The report indicates that the state failed to produce chain of custody documentation for an estimated 404,691 absentee vote by mail ballots, which were placed into drop boxes and delivered to county registrars to be counted in the 2020 election.This means that 67.5% of the states estimated 600,000 absentee vote by mail ballot count was found to not have chain of custody documentation.It is worth noting thatdeposited into drop boxes and counted by county registrars.facing widespread criticism for various credible allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election,according to the Emergency Rule passed by the Georgia State Election Board in July of 2020, according to the report.Nearlywere utilized to collect absentee ballots in the 2020 election, authorized under Georgia Election Code Emergency Rule 183-1-14-0.8-.14 approved by the State Election Board, instead of a statute passed by the Georgia State Assembly, which says thatThe drop boxes were stimulated in-part by donations to Georgia counties from thea 501 (c) (3)Zuckerberg donated nearly $350 million to the CTCL for their 2020 election efforts, withaccording to the report.While some Georgia lawmakers have made efforts to bolster election integrity and stifle private funding of election administrations, it is unclear if Georgia Governor Brian Kemp or Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will join the fight, despite objections by their constituents.Republican concerns over the integrity of the 2020 election were echoed by President Donald Trump in a leaked phone call withdespite credible accusations of widespread voter fraud, including the infamous video in the case of Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.