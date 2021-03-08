It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a meteor!You called us from all over the state Sunday evening,. Well, we found out you were hearing and feeling a meteor hit the atmosphere!We caught it happen on our camera at the Burlington International Airport -- a bright fireball flying over northern Vermont around 5:40 p.m.NASA Meteor Watch says it was moving at 47,000 miles per hour. It traveled 33 miles from above Mount Mansfield State Forest to Beach Hill near Newport, before burning up.