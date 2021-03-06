Earthquake
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 jolted 182 km NE of Gisborne, New Zealand, at 0016 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 11.57 km, was initially determined to be at 37.6016 degrees south latitude and 179.5995 degrees east longitude.