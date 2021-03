While Dr. Anthony Fauci is spearheading the nation's COVID-19 response, his daughter is working for the social media platform Twitter.In addition to readily censoring conservatives, the social media platform has also cracked down on users sharing COVID-19 "misinformation." Alison Fauci maintains a profile on Twitter's official blog, with one entry from November 2017 entitled "Introducing Serial: improved data serialization on Android.""Smooth timeline scrolling on the Twitter for Android app is important for the user experience, and we're always looking for ways to improve it. With some profiling, we discovered that serializing and deserializing data to and from the database using standard Android Externalizable classes was taking around 15% of the UI thread time," the blog post begins."Encouragement to use fake or ineffective treatments, preventions, and diagnostic techniques" and "misleading content purporting to be from experts or authorities" were other categories targeted by the social media platform.And the platform has used its powers to censor users who defy the recommendations of Alison Fauci's father.The platform also removed videos of doctors holding a press conference on Capitol Hill to defend the potential treatment which had not yet garnered support from Fauci.