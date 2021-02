© MintPress News

That is the warning message that any Twitter users coming across a recent Grayzone investigative report are met with,The report, penned by Grayzone's editor Max Blumenthal, exposes how influential media outlets like Reuters, the BBC and Bellingcat have been secretly working hand in hand with the British government's Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) to promote regime change inside Russia and lead a campaign of demonization against it internationally.which itself was exposed as having intimate ties to the UK military and secret services,Those attempting to retweet posts containing a link to the Grayzone article were met with another alert about sharing hacked information.Blumenthal saw the decision astelling MintPress this morning:The Grayzone maintains that the documents it used were leaked, not hacked. Yet the line between the two is not always clear.Governments and other powerful entities or individuals canThis has already happened with YouTube, which announced in August that it would remove all content containing hacked information.to The Intercept's recent article on the Chinese police force's treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang province, nor to The New York Times's report on Texas Senator Ted Cruz's trip to Cancun amid a winter blackout in his home state.According to Twitter , the Grayzone report was the first time they used their powers to slap on the label.Journalist Dan Cohen, who has published with the Grayzone (as has the author of this article), told MintPress:Others, such as the host of the "Chapo Trap House" podcast, Will Menaker, joked that the warning sign was actually a new feature that alerted users to "journalism that is especially important." Meanwhile, Ian Goodrum, a journalist from China Daily, shared a doctored image of the warning message that read "These materials make the US State Department mad."sharing pictures and joke information along with a link to the Grayzone report, ensuring that the phrase "These materials may have been attained through hacking" was prominently displayed on the tweet. At the time of writing, Streisand Effect — a phenomenon whereby attempts to remove, suppress or censor information has the unintended effect of further publicizing it.Blumenthal told us:The Grayzone has long been on the receiving end of strongarm tactics from internet giants.It has also felt the wrath of Google's algorithmic changes, meaning that it will rarely appear as the top result for many searches, throttling traffic to the site.Among the primary reasons it gave for the decision was thatIt appears that, asthere will be a diminishing ability to expose or challenge the actions of Western nation-states online.