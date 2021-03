raises questions about whether ministers expect to lift all restrictions at that point

This is what Rishi Sunak will be dishing out

The £53billion furlough job protection scheme extended from its current end point on April 30 to the end of September

Corporation tax up from 19 per cent to 20, with a 'pathway' to raising it to 23 per cent. There may be an exemption for entrepreneurs

Hospitality and tourism firms will benefit from an extension of the VAT cut - probably until the end of the summer

Business rates holiday for the hardest hit sectors will continue beyond the current deadline at the end of this month

No increase in the rate of income tax however thresholds are set to be frozen for three years, dragging 1.6million into higher rates

Fuel duty is set to be frozen after Boris Johnson vetoed plans for an immediate 5p hike

The stamp duty holiday - a tax break on purchases of homes worth less than £500,000 - set to be extended until the end of June

Community groups to receive £150million to support local pubs and sports clubs

A new £520million scheme to help small businesses grow and give them access to advice from the country's top business schools

New £100million taskforce to tackle furlough fraud, which is estimated at up to £5billion

The furlough scheme thatwill be extended to the end of September as Rishi Sunak vows to do 'whatever it takes' to help the economy recover.In today's Budget, the Chancellor will extend the job protection scheme for an extra five months beyond the current deadline at the end of April.The move takes the scheme, which has cost almost £5 billion a month,The Chancellor is also expectedfor another six months.will continue beyond the current deadline at the end of this month.Mr Sunak is also launching a £100million taskforce to tackle furlough fraud, estimated to have cost up to £5billion.The Queen last night spoke with Mr Sunak by phone instead of the traditional audience on the eve of the Budget.The Treasury shared a photograph of the chancellor during the call.The Chancellor said last night that support schemes, whose total cost is near £300billion, had been 'a lifeline to millions'.Today he will vow to use the state's full 'fiscal firepower' to protect jobs and livelihoods.'We will continue doing whatever it takes to support the British people and businesses through this moment of crisis,' he added.Government sources indicated only last week that the furlough scheme and other support measures would carry on until at least the end of June.Mr Sunak's decision to push on until the end of September, three months after all restrictions are due to be lifted, will raise eyebrows.Treasury sources said the move was to avoid a 'cut-off' as some firms resume trading for the first time in more than a year .'They don't want a cliff edge and we have listened,' said a source. But the Treasury also acknowledged the extension would be a 'cushion' if reopening is delayed.The cost of the scheme is due to be curbed after the economy is reopened.From July firms will also have to pay 10 per cent of wages as the state share shrinks to 70 per cent - and in August the figures will change again, to 20 per cent and 60 per cent respectively.Up to last week the scheme had cost £53.4billion. Business leaders welcomed the new support last night. Kate Nicholls of UK Hospitality called it 'a very positive move.And CBI chief economist Rain Newton-Smith said: 'Extending the scheme will keep millions more in work and give businesses the chance to catch their breath as we carefully exit lockdown.'Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng rejected calls for tax rises yesterday as a Tory debate raged over how to tackle the huge deficit caused by the pandemic.Former party leader William Hague has backed Rishi Sunak to raise taxes in today's Budget. He saidLord Hague said yesterday that those opposing tax rises harboured 'dangerous illusions' that low interest rates would let Britain borrow its way out of the crisis.But in an intervention that underlines Cabinet tensions, Mr Kwarteng predicted 'strong growth' this year and said it was vital that the economic recovery was not 'crushed' by higher taxes. He said growing the economy will be the 'best way to deal with the growing deficit'.Theatres, museums and live music venues will be handed a £410million lifeline to help them stay afloat until they are allowed to reopen.Rishi Sunak will unveil the move in today's Budget alongside fresh support forThe move follows talks between the Chancellor and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, who last year secured a £1.57billion bailout for the industry. Most arts and cultural events, including theatres, museums and galleries, are expected to get the green light to reopen in May.But many may be unable to reopen their doors until Step Four of the roadmap from June 21 when the Government hopes to lift all social distancing restrictions that limit the size of audiences.