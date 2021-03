© Screenshot



"In this case it requires forensic evaluations of the machines and looking at all of the paper ballots. We already know that's not going to match up. There were counterfeit ballots. People were saying, 'Oh, well they did a full audit in Georgia.' Well, if you just keep running the same counterfeit bill through the same counting machine you're going to get the same result."

One week ago, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review two Pennsylvania cases challenging the validity of votes in the 2020 election, and on Monday itPowell had promised in the aftermath of the Nov. 3 election to "release the Kraken," with lawsuits that would blow up the claim that the vote count was legitimate.But her confidence that the election was invalid is unshaken. She told Erskine Radio in an interview Saturday thatPowell said theAnd it could be proved across the country, she said, "if anybody would issue an order allowing inspection of the machines.""There's all kind of precedent for fixing what happened in this election from Bush vs. Gore to other cases as well," she said, the Gateway Pundit reported ."