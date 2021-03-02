Heavy rain caused dramatic flash flooding in the city of Tétouan in northern Morocco on 01 March 2021.Roads and infrastructure were damaged and fast flowing flood waters and debris swept through streets dragging along vehicles.Initial assessments by local authorities show 275 houses were damaged and 11 vehicles swept away. The flooding also caused severe damage to roads and infrastructure along with other public buildings. The local government is carrying out clean up operations. No injuries or fatalities were reported as of early 02 March.