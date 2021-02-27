a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information.

Independent of the question of whether or not votes were stolen, big tech has openly admitted that aTime Magazine bragged about their accomplishment in this Orwellian piece written three weeks after Biden was installed in office.This included a nearly endless stream of misinformation about climate and COVID-19. People were told that they would die unless they voted for Joe Biden.But after the election one in six Biden voters said they would have voted the other way if they had accurate information.Among the information which was hidden from Biden voters is the fact that he is suffering dementia.Now Democrats are afraid to let him have the nuclear codes.And the fact that he groped the children of US senators on C-Span at a US Senate swearing in ceremony. YouTube censored my video of the ceremony because they said it violated their child safety violations. Here is another video explaining Biden's behavior.Compare this to the 2016 election, which they claimed Russia hacked by providing accurate information about Hillary Clinton and the Democrats.