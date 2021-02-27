Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato
Instead of their regular over-the-top and sometimes physically destructive nature, Demi Lovato is offended by gender reveal parties on the basis of transphobia.

Instead of their regular over-the-top and sometimes physically destructive nature, Demi Lovato is offended by gender reveal parties on the basis of transphobia.

The American singer and former Disney kid actor Demi Lovato took to Instagram to share "why gender reveals are transphobic." A nine-page post that isn't even her own words, but reposting what LGBTQ activist Alok Vaid-Menon wrote.

Alok Vaid-Menon
© Now This
Alok Vaid-Menon, role model for Demi Lovato?
"Transphobia is not just prejudice or violence against an individual trans person, it is a belief system that presumes non-trans people to be more "natural" than trans people. Only individual people can self determine their gender."

The post Lovato shares alleges the pink and blue theme of gender reveal parties perpetuates binary stereotypes. It goes on to assert that "genitals = gender" is an illusion because there "are boys with vaginas and girls with penises." Lovato's repost claims that gender reveal parties push the notion that being trans is an "impossibility." That these events frame the binary of "culturally and historically determined norms" and prevent people from "observing reality.

No stranger to getting political, in October of last year Lovato debuted a song targeting then-President Trump and urging people to vote against him. Months earlier the singer spoke out at the start of the George Floyd riots using Instagram as her megaphone to condemn the police.

Recently Demi Lovato came out about having a heart attack and three strokes in 2018 after a drug overdose. This and more is slated to be discussed in the YouTube Originals documentary series Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.

In related news: the OREO cookie company Twitter account tweeted "trans people exist," prompting widespread mockery.