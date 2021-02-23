© AFP / ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN



The Netherlands' largest restaurant association has said it will sue the Dutch state in a bid to get the government to drop its ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, due to their devastating impact on the hospitality sector.KHN has also criticized a lack of state financial support for restaurateurs and the government's failure to announce an exit plan for the current shutdown. The amount the association is seeking through the lawsuit has not been disclosed.The association's chairman, Rober Willemsen, said he was "deeply disappointed" in the government and its decision to uphold the current measures, warning that the "catering industry is going to hell."The Dutch government's approach to the pandemic has been mired in controversy, with riots erupting in January over its decision to impose the nation's first blanket curfews since World War II.On Friday Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte risked further public fury as he succeeded in pushing through an emergency bill to uphold the existing 9pm-4:30am stay-at-home order, which had been subject to legal action.However, following a government appeal, the ruling was overturned and the curfews were reinstated by judges on Wednesday.The measures were imposed on January 23 and will last until at least early March, although judges are set to meet again this Friday to deliver a final verdict on the issue.