Germany's Saxony state says masked drivers BANNED from wearing sunglasses & hats
RT
Wed, 17 Feb 2021 21:07 UTC
According to the Bild newspaper, Saxony became the first region in Germany to ban hats and sunglasses on masked drivers.
"Wearing a hat and sunglasses in addition to a mask that covers the face and mouth makes [the driver] unrecognizable. So that's not allowed," Saxony's Interior Minister Roland Woller said.
Woller explained that "general facial features" of the driver must still be visible to the road safety cameras. He added that officials responsible for handing out fines to drivers were advised to handle the new rule on a case-by-case basis.
Starting from Monday, people are required to wear masks in vehicles in Saxony if members of more than two households are traveling together.
Last month, Germans were mandated to wear medical-grade respirator-type masks on public transport and when going to supermarkets. Simple cloth or homemade masks are not allowed in such cases.
Germany's Saxony state says masked drivers BANNED from wearing sunglasses & hats
Germany's Saxony state says masked drivers BANNED from wearing sunglasses & hats
Quote of the Day
"The key to creating an effective spy or assassin rests in splitting a man's personality, or creating multi-personality, with the aid of hypnotism. This is not science fiction. I have done it."
~ George Estabrooks, Harvard University graduate, Rhodes Scholar, and chairman of the Department of Psychology at Colgate University who hypnoprogrammed U.S. government agents during World War II.
Is there a term for big fat f***ing hypocrites? (In the past year I've started using words I never used before.)
I just read they are discussing "Covid-Ghettos" now. Despite many politicians having said they would not introduce a "Covid Passport," I'm certain...
Hmm. He left too soon when there was, but now is, No Rush. Though I wasn't a fan, I don't hate him, so RIP R.C.
There's a video on bitchute showing compelling evidence its a staged event. Check it out for yourself.
Spoke to a neighbour today. Her husband had the Astrazeneca vaccine last week, migraines and pain in the arm at the injection site. She will have...
Comment: Will there be a backlash against the Saxony province at tightening an already stringent policy? Past history would seem to indicate it's possible: