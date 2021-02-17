© Getty Images / jeangill

The Spanish national police have identified and arrested a man who posed as an Interpol agent to scare women into allowing him to take nude pictures of them, before blackmailing them. Hundreds may have fallen victim to the ruse.The 33-year-old was arrested in the coastal Spanish region of Alicante, local media reported on Sunday. He was busted after a sting operation, during which the police placed a surveillance device at a site where the man was supposed to meet his latest victim.The police noticed a pattern of similar complaints filed by victims of the con artist, but they couldn't pinpoint the perpetrator until one woman became suspicious of his fake Interpol credentials and turned to Spanish law enforcement.The police are in the process of identifying and contacting the presumed victims of the suspect, who now faces a slate of charges, including violation of privacy, blackmail, and impersonating an officer of the law.