The USSF is a military service that organizes, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect US and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force. USSF responsibilities include developing Guardians, acquiring military space systems, maturing the military doctrine for space power, and organizing space forces to present to our Combatant Commands.

but with the inevitable abuse of this new branch of military service by the special interests that drive US foreign policy.

Protecting America or Preventing Others from Protecting Themselves From America?

Russian forces have been jamming GPS systems in the Middle East. The electronic-warfare campaign could affect US forces gathering in the region in advance of potential strikes on Iran.

"Since last spring, pilots flying through the Middle East, specifically around Syria, have noted that their GPS systems have displayed the wrong location or stopped working entirely," The Times of Israel reported in late June 2019.

New Branch, New Domain to Target China

...a real interesting country, I have to say. The thing to appreciate about China is just that there's a lot of really smart, really hard-working people there. And they're gonna do a lot of great things.

The thing that will feel pretty strange is that the Chinese economy is going to be probably at least twice as big as the US economy. Maybe three times, but at least twice. Yeah, so, that assumes a GDP per capita still less than the US But since they have about four or five times the population, then it would only require getting to a GDP per capita of half the United States for their economy to be twice the size of ours. And as I'm sure people in this room know, the foundation of war is economics.



And so if you if you have half the resources, of the counterparty, then you better be real innovative. If you're not innovative, you're gonna lose.

The US Space Force will be tasked not with defending space-based infrastructure, but ensuring others, particularly Russia and China, cannot be defended from it and its use in US military aggression abroad.

Ulson Gunnar, a New York-based geopolitical analyst and writer especially for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook".