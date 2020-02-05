Puppet Masters
US Space Force conducts first ICBM launch after Moscow warned of threat of renewed arms race
RT
Wed, 05 Feb 2020 17:31 UTC
The unarmed land-based missile was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California shortly after midnight on Wednesday. It was the first such development test since the facility became part of the US Space Force, which was established as an independent military branch in late December. The US previously test-fired a missile of this type in October.
The Minuteman missiles are the key component of the US' land-based nuclear arsenal. The launch was crucial to the work on further "testing and evaluation of the ICBM program, and many space and range programs to come," 30th Operations Group commander Colonel Kris Barcomb said.
Last August, the US unilaterally left the landmark Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) with Russia, which banned all land-based missiles with a range up to 5,500km (3,420 miles) and their launchers. Moscow, which also stopped following the treaty after the US abandoned it, heavily criticized Washington's move. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the discarding of the key arms control agreement will trigger "an unrestrained arms race."
Just two weeks after scrapping the INF Treaty, the US test-fired a cruise missile that would have been prohibited by it. Russia pointed out at the time that the test revealed that the Pentagon had actually been long preparing to "undermine" the agreement by developing banned weapon systems in secret.
On Tuesday, the Pentagon confirmed reports that at least one low-yield nuclear warhead has been installed on a US submarine. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov called the news "very concerning" because it showed how the US is "really lowering the bar [on using nuclear weapons], and assumes that it can wage a limited nuclear war and win."
Latest News
- Lie down with dogs: Billionaire Seth Klarman, pro-Israel Buttigieg backer funds group behind Iowa's disastrous voting app
- Surprise candidate Hiltasha Clintonov declared winner of Iowa caucuses
- Registered sex offender priests find homes in alternative ministries
- Crony capitalism: US antitrust law is all about 'who is paying who' - editorial director of research institute tells Boom Bust
- A bio-artificial kidney is being developed to end the need for dialysis
- Defiant Trump doubles down in campaign rally-style State of the Union speech, Pelosi stunt delights, embarrasses Democrats
- Scientists perplexed by massive galaxy that mysteriously and suddenly went dark
- US Space Force conducts first ICBM launch after Moscow warned of threat of renewed arms race
- Western anti-Russia sanctions proved to be ineffective, France's special envoy says
- Didier Gailhaguet, the 'little Napoleon' of figure skating: Who is behind French sex abuse scandal?
- 'No effective therapeutics': WHO downplays reports of 'breakthrough' in battle against coronavirus
- A new study says footprints in volcanic rock probably belong to Homo heidelbergensis
- The Trump plan is just a cover for Israel's final land grab
- 'Woke' outrage takes down another institution: 175-year-old Oxford dinner club accused of 'elitism' and lack of diversity
- Woman grows hairs out of her gums in extremely rare medical case
- Study find Pluto's icy 'Heart' formation rules its atmospheric circulation, shapes its surface
- New outbreaks of bird flu reported in Saudi Arabia and Vietnam
- Limitation of Darwanian processes: Important medical effects but modest mutations
- Russia takes the Syrian endgame a step closer to success
- White House blocks CNN from pre-State of the Union lunch
Quote of the Day
My parents often wondered why I would grow so indignant at the falsification and exploitation of the Nazi genocide. The most obvious answer is that it has been used to justify criminal policies of the Israeli state and US support for these policies.
Recent Comments
Do you think the clinic ever recommended vitamin C and vitamin D? How about apple cider vinegar and honey?
If you look at the above photo's closely, she does in fact have good teeth, it most likely comes from good flossing habits... She does have a...
LOL Putin has endorsed the candidate, saying he respects her ability to rig elections and also fears for his life. "Hiltasha Clintonov is best for...
What a painfully obvious instigation of a new cold war to bleed taxpayers dry, dryer, better, to exsanguinate .them. RC
They musta had some serious callouses on their feet. RC
dry, dryer,better, to exsanguinate .them. RC