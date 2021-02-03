© Cawdor Estate

Massive snow fall across Scotland left a four-by-four covered up to its roof in the white stuff.The country has been battered by bad weather with more set to come this week.A stunning picture from the Cawdor estate near Nairn in the Highlands shows the snow up to roof level of the Toyota Hilux.The pictures, posted on Facebook, were simply captioned: 'When the snow is higher than your Hilux!'Scots are braced for more wintery conditions in the week ahead.Strathclyde, Grampian, Central, Tayside and Fife and Highlands & Eilean Siar will will see the worst of the conditions due to persistent and heavy snow.Experts say between 10cm and 15 inches of snow could land in areas of high ground in The Highlands and Western Isles, South-west Scotland, and Lothian Borders.The Met Office said: "By Friday, snow is expected to become more widespread, persistent and heavy, and will settle at increasingly low levels. The heaviest snowfall should clear later on Saturday."Fresh snowfall totals of 10-15 cm is possible at low-levels, with 20-30 cm accumulating above about 150 m. Some high ground exposed to strong easterly winds could see as much as 50 cm building up by Saturday evening."However some places close to the east coast may see only small amounts of snow settling."The strong easterly winds will likely lead to drifting snow, temporary blizzard conditions, and ice forming on exposed power lines and phone masts."NHS Grampian said locals should 'walk like a penguin' when out on icy roads to stop from falling.