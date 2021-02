Update 9pm: At least 12 people have been arrested so far.Update 8:30 PM: EMTs were seen entering the building. City of Olympia releases a statement on the events on the evening.Update 8:20 PM:Update 8:15 PM:Update 6:50 PM: Protesters have assembled and are screaming and cursing at law enforcement while they clear the hotel.Update 6:40 PM: Police appear to be making arrests and escorting activists out of the hotel and removing banners placed by activists. SWAT teams are conducting room by room searches.Update 6:30 PM:Update: 6:00 PM: According to local businesses, OPD has called them and told them to shut down because of the activists and possible protests.According to the Olympian , approximately 35 people are protesting inside and outside the hotel. Around 12pm Sunday, the group assembled at the nearby Sylvester park then marched to the hotel.Around 12:30pm, the Olympia Police Department responded to the Red Lion for "a report of a disorderly group of protesters." According to OPD, some of the activists are entering the establishment and attempting to "take over the front desk". The staff are being advised to shelter in place while OPD mounted a response. A police cruiser was seen on site and then left.Oly Housing Now (OHN) claimed they have purchased 17 hotel rooms for homeless people from nearby encampments and refuse to leave until the county designates funds for permanent housing. Their social media accounts seem to have been created in the last few days in anticipation of the occupation of the hotel.This follows a similar move by Antifa activists who called themselves Tacoma Housing Now, who booked rooms on Christmas Eve at a Travelodge in Fife, WA and then refusing to leave the establishment . Close to 60 people occupied the motel for several days until police raided the facility ending the occupation . Multiple occupiers had confirmed positive COVID-19 test results and spread it to the other activists and homeless occupants.Members of Tacoma Housing Now were affiliated with Antifa and the occupation was celebrated on Antifa affiliated websites. Rebecca Parson, who was the spokesperson for the Fife occupation also shared the Olympia occupation on her Twitter account. Earlier in the year the group had occupied an abadoned school for similar purposes but were forced to leave because of hazards in the building.Saturday, Tacoma Housing Now dumped more than 200 bags of trash in front of the unelected City Manager Pauli's house in order to send a message that the city should "Provide services like trash pickup and housing to our houseless community. Pay for it by firing her and killer cops!"This is a developing story.