Prehistoric cave art
© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)
Five caves in Tennessee have yielded more to the idea that electric skies and plasma displays recorded around the planet occurred in S.E USA skies as well as the western U.S. With an additional electromagnetic field forming in the outer solar system in 2024, perhaps we should begin looking for massive sink holes and landslides as an indicator that cave art was a warning to future generations.


