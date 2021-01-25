© Gene J. Puskar



fewer than 2,000 butterflies,

putting the orange-and-black insects closer to extinction, researchers announced Tuesday.An annual winter count by the Xerces Society recordedWestern monarch butterflies head south from the Pacific Northwest to California each winter, returning to the same places and even the same trees, where they cluster to keep warm. The monarchs generally arrive in California at the beginning of November and spread across the U.S. once warmer weather arrives in March.On the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains, another monarch population travels from southern Canada and the northeastern United States across thousands of miles to spend the winter in central Mexico."These sites normally host thousands of butterflies, and their absence this year was heartbreaking for volunteers and visitors flocking to these locales hoping to catch a glimpse of the awe-inspiring clusters of monarch butterflies," said Sarina Jepsen, director of endangered species at the Xerces Society.Scientists say the butterflies are at critically low levels in the western U.S. because of destruction to their milkweed habitat along their migratory route, as housing expands into their territory and use of pesticides and herbicides increases.Researchers also have noted the effect of climate change. Along with farming, climate change is one of the main drivers of the monarch's threatened extinction, disrupting an annual 4,828-kilometre migration synched to springtime and the blossoming of wildflowers.Source: The Associated Press