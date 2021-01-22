© Eduardo E Zattara/Universidad Nacional del Comahue



The number of wild bee species recorded by an international database of life on Earth has declined by a quarter since 1990, according to a global analysis of bee declines.Researchers analysed bee records from museums, universities and citizen scientists collated by the Global Biodiversity Information Facility, (GBIF) a global, government-funded network providing open-access data on biodiversity.They found a steep decline in bee species being recorded since 1990,Althoughsaid Eduardo Zattara, the lead author and a biologist from the Universidad Nacional del Comahue and Argentina's National Scientific and Technical Research Council (Conicet)., an "absolutely frightening" loss that threatened to "tear apart the tapestry of life".The new study, which is published in the journal One Earth, analysed records from three centuries of collections that include more than 20,000 known bee species around the world.It found thatScientists have warned thatof global bee declines, with most GBIF records covering North America and Europe.Zattara said while their study did not establish the status of individual bee species, it showed a clear global trend with a diminishing diversity of species likely to indicate global declines in bees and other pollinators."It's about confirming what's been shown to happen locally is going on globally," he said. "And also, about the fact that much better certainty will be achieved as more data are shared with public databases."He warned that waiting for further data to more precisely confirm the type of bee and other pollinator declines could leave it too late to save them."Something is happening to the bees, and something needs to be done. We cannot wait until we have absolute certainty because we rarely get there in natural sciences," he said. "The next step is prodding policymakers into action while we still have time. The bees cannot wait."