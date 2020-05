© Shutterstock



Enough already.Now, deadly hornets from Asia that measure up to 2 inches long have been found for the first time in the US — and researchers are worried they're colonizing., which have "teardrop eyes like Spider-Man, orange and black stripes that extend down its body like a tiger, and broad, wispy wings like a small dragonfly," according to the New York Times Researchers are determined to keep the hornets in check.