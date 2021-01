© GETTY



ITALY businesses have begun to act out against the Government's coronavirus regulations with small acts of "civil disobedience". Italy adopted a three-way system of restrictions shortly before Christmas and has since been changing up measures on a regional basis depending on the latest coronavirus infection rate data. Restaurants and cafes in several regions have been forced to shut down or operate as takeaways only to avoid people assembling in large groups indoors. But several businesses across the country have begun to protest demanding "clearer" and fairer rules from the Government."I have always wanted to stay open. I don't want to close anymore. Either all business close, as we did last March then that's ok with me but you cannot force me to shut down and leave other businesses open.Fellow businessman Armando Minotti said he is willing to be fined but wants to keep his restaurant open after months of forced shut down.Mr Minotti said: "We can't do this anymore. This is what we could call a polite protest."Surely the guards will come but we will let them in. We will get a fine but we are have decided to stay open and we won't close anymore.Restaurants, pubs and cafes across Italy have been allowed to remain open to the public in those regions designed as Yellow zones but have been reduced to takeaways or delivery-only in all Orange and Red Zones.Five Italian regions currently fall under the lowest level of restrictions, while 13 are mid-risk. Lombardy, Sicily and the autonomous province of Bolzano will be moving to the highest level of restrictions from Sunday.Speaking after announcing the latest changes to the restrictive measures, Mr Conte said: