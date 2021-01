© Getty Images/Lance Larson



"The question, asked Tuesday and Wednesday, reflects the collision of crises besetting the country — the backdrop of a pandemic, recession, decoupling of red/blue America, and racial injustice and the immediacy of the Capitol insurrection, followed by Impeachment II."

The objective is

to leave no alternative to the ruling Democratic-RINO, Big Tech, mainstream media, corporate-state hegemon

'Let the purges begin'

The Bill of Don'ts

- Don't say what we don't want to hear.

- Don't gather where we don't allow, especially if you are a 'deplorable'.

- Don't bother petitioning for grievances, because we don't care.

- Don't own weapons.

- Don't defend yourself when you or your property are attacked, even as the police are defunded.

- Don't tell us about your right to privacy because our right to surveil you supersedes it.

- Don't tell us you have the right to confront the witnesses aligned against you, or see the evidence alleged against you, or to present evidence and witnesses in your own defense. That's your white privilege speaking, and we will not tolerate hate speech.

- Don't expect us to be bound by due process or the rule of law. Feelings and desired outcomes trump facts and rules, both of which are tools of oppression, relics of the fascist patriarchy.

- Don't object, or we will cancel you entirely from these Disunited States of Woketopia.

The nation is failing, not merely because it is divided, but because a contingent has rejected its foundational principles. That contingent is now in control.

The new underground

"these people know they are scorned and looked down upon... and the more you humiliate and make them feel powerless, the more you take away their ability to organize and express that rage, it's gonna find an outlet in more destructive ways."

Michael Rectenwald is an author of 11 books, including the most recent, Thought Criminal. He was Professor of Liberal Arts at NYU from 2008 through 2019. Follow him on Twitter @TheAntiPCProf

Both Democrats and Republicans think America is disintegrating. But the newspeak narrative says that Trump and his supporters must be cleansed from the nation before it can heal. This totalitarian mindset could be the US' undoing.A recent Axios-Ipsos poll suggests thatAxios AM reporter, Mike Allen writes But the question of whether the US is now a failed national project is meant to put a stake into the heart of the Donald Trump presidency and to destroy, entirely, the movement he mobilized.for these national crises and must be removed from office, and never allowed to run again.to separate Trump and his supporters, to purge both from the public square, and likewise Twitter has banned the sitting president from its platform indefinitely. Facebook and Instagram have banished Trump until at least after Joe Biden's inauguration. After Twitter began cancelling Trump followers,Other social media platforms could face a similar fate at the hands of the leftist authoritarian Big Tech cartel.Tens of thousands, if not millions, of Trump supporters have either been purged from mainstream social media platforms or have fled in protest. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has recently promised more censorship and purges . Even the libertarian leader of an earlier populist movement,(although this was subsequently claimed to be "an error").no matter how distant or strained the association.including by one of his former financiers, Deutsche Bank If they refuse to resign, say the totalitarian wannabes about to seize complete control, they should be removed from office.from the political landscape in a now-deleted tweet.In their efforts to expunge the Trump movement from memory let alone existence,In place of the Bill of Rights, they would impose aPushing the Trump-inspired populist movement underground may only cause it to resort to more drastic measures. As the leftist libertarian reporter Glenn Greenwald observes As a former professor at a top-ranking university, I favored a Trump re-election, not because I support Trump so much as abhor what the opposition represents and is proving itself to be. In response to the social media threat to expression, I have inauguratedThere, fellow 'thought deviationists' like me are able to express views that are effectively proscribed on mainstream social media platforms. No one among us advocates violence or the overthrow of the government. None of us is 'racist'.But some groups, no doubt, are intent on violence. Yet the violent extremists consist mostly of Antifa and related 'activists',like some appeared to do when involved in the Capitol siege. It's not as if violent extremists among the Trump base were always there, ready to pounce on any opportunity to express their "racist," "white nationalist" views.Rather, as the rising party has already demonstrated,Trump supporters have been hated and demonized simply for wanting to live without being reprimanded and punished for their whiteness, their middle-Americanness, or their values. They face an anti-white, anti-native, anti-middle-America extremism that is set to silence and crush them into submission.These and others will form a new underground under the prevailing ideological and political hegemony.if indeed it does.