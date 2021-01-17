© Getty Images/Lance Larson



"The question, asked Tuesday and Wednesday, reflects the collision of crises besetting the country — the backdrop of a pandemic, recession, decoupling of red/blue America, and racial injustice and the immediacy of the Capitol insurrection, followed by Impeachment II."

The objective is

to leave no alternative to the ruling Democratic-RINO, Big Tech, mainstream media, corporate-state hegemon

'Let the purges begin'

The Bill of Don'ts

- Don't say what we don't want to hear.

- Don't gather where we don't allow, especially if you are a 'deplorable'.

- Don't bother petitioning for grievances, because we don't care.

- Don't own weapons.

- Don't defend yourself when you or your property are attacked, even as the police are defunded.

- Don't tell us about your right to privacy because our right to surveil you supersedes it.

- Don't tell us you have the right to confront the witnesses aligned against you, or see the evidence alleged against you, or to present evidence and witnesses in your own defense. That's your white privilege speaking, and we will not tolerate hate speech.

- Don't expect us to be bound by due process or the rule of law. Feelings and desired outcomes trump facts and rules, both of which are tools of oppression, relics of the fascist patriarchy.

- Don't object, or we will cancel you entirely from these Disunited States of Woketopia.

The nation is failing, not merely because it is divided, but because a contingent has rejected its foundational principles. That contingent is now in control.

The new underground

"these people know they are scorned and looked down upon... and the more you humiliate and make them feel powerless, the more you take away their ability to organize and express that rage, it's gonna find an outlet in more destructive ways."

Michael Rectenwald is an author of 11 books, including the most recent, Thought Criminal. He was Professor of Liberal Arts at NYU from 2008 through 2019. Follow him on Twitter @TheAntiPCProf