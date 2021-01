© The Gateway Pundit



"I thought I was the president, but when it comes to these bureaucrats, I can't do a damned thing. So the bottom line in this is that we all as ordinary people and as federal workers have power.

A leaked Zoom call has surfaced online showing a number of US Government officials discussing how to sabotage the Trump Administration. They admit doing this through leaking or withholding information.The facilitator iswho works as an attorney for the Dept. of Labor, which is a conflict of interest.This comes from the work they're doing to help take down these saboteurs.These people were proud to call what they were doing - a coup. And at least one of the employees said he leaked information to the press regularly and anonymously.Should these employees be fired?Per a reader - revcom stands for revolutionary communists.