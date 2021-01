© Adam Schulz/Sky News/KJN



About the Author:

Graham Dockery is an Irish journalist, commentator, and writer at RT. Previously based in Amsterdam, he wrote for Dutch News and a scatter of local and national newspapers.

Despite the mewling of the spineless American media,They're writing a manual on modern regime change, and it's ready for export.When President Donald Trump's supporters forced their way inside the US Capitol on Wednesday, they did not act as a unified force bent on seizing powerInstead they snapped selfies, looted souvenirs, and engaged in petty vandalism. While the rampage ended in tragedy for the protester shot dead by police, the police officer fatally injured, and the three others who suffered "medical emergencies" and died, it was soon snuffed out andYet politicians on all sides and their enablers in the media swiftly declared it an "armed insurrection," a "coup attempt," and an example of "domestic terrorism." 'Never Trump' Republican Kurt Bardella described Wednesday's events as "while pundits described the littering and hooliganism as an assault on the "temple of our democracy" - you know, the same temple where respectable politicians vote on which foreign land their young soldiers will die in next.There's endless arguments to be made calling out the hypocrisy of America's elites, who stood idly by as Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters burned and looted the country all summer long, butAnd wield it they did. As has become abundantly clear since Wednesday,President Trump was immediately condemned by the media and lawmakers in both parties, as was expected. However, condemnation was followed by a chorus of elected officials demanding Trump be removed from office on grounds of unfitness to lead, using the 25th Amendment. Failing that, Democrats began hastily drawing upagainst the president, with a vote on them expected as early as Monday.consulting with military top brass to prevent what she called "an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike."and promised to direct the Justice Department to leadThe equation of Trump supporters to terrorists here is implicit.As politicians used every tool at their disposal to box Trump in,Trump was permanently banned from Twitter, his primary means of communication with the public, while thousands of accounts belonging to his supporters were deleted. A slew of other social media companies indefinitely suspended the president, withand banning all posts offering "praise and support" to the rioters, forbidding the sharing of images from inside the Capitol, and banning the organizing of similar protests.The significance of Silicon Valley's involvement can not be overstated.Why such a crackdown would be instigated with just over a week left in Trump's presidency boggles the mind. The social media companies have offered the justification of "keeping us safe," but that's likely a cop-out.Rather, by giving Trump the Alex Jones treatment,for how the Washington/Silicon Valley alliance will deal with any future threats to its power. Former First Ladymade this explicit on Thursday when she called on and the US government would know, having written several of them. When US-sponsored protesters deposed Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic in 2000, the first building they seized after parliament was a TV station. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan avoided a communications blackout by using FaceTime to address the public during an attempted coup against him in 2016. Egypt's Hosni Mubarak cut off internet access as protesters organized against him in 2011.and the only difference between the deplatforming of Trump and the examples above are thatAs the country's most despicable journalists and pundits cheer for the unaccountable tech tyrants, budding dictators abroad are surely taking notes. Building relationships with the tech titans is the modern equivalent of seizing a television studio, and popular movements can be easily suppressed with their cooperation. If the world's loudest and proudest democracy is doing it, why can't they?And who's to say Silicon Valley's giants themselves would stop at the US border? What is to stop them taking a dislike to some politician overseas and snuffing them out like Donald Trump? After all if the leader of the most powerful nation on Earth can be deleted, what chance do the rest of them have?Denied the opportunity to speak freely online and with their views branded as "extremist," would anyone be surprised if they decided to take more drastic action?After all, theFor the US, these long-term consequences could have the political class pining for a return to Wednesday's hooliganism.