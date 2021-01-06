In total, 9,989 Georgia voters seem to be registered at non-residential addresses: 1,882 at commercial addresses, 1,336 registered at county and state governmental buildings, and 6,735 at either hotels or motels.
Additionally, 215 new registrations (between November 4-December 14) for today's special election are linked to non-residential addresses.
Judicial Watch previously alerted the Georgia Secretary of Office to the voter registration address issue in April 2020. JW President Tom Fitton stated:
"Judicial Watch found thousands of voters in Georgia who seemed to have used non-residential addresses to register to vote. This must be immediately investigated. We are concerned about the impact on Georgia's elections in November and today,"Judicial Watch is a national leader for cleaner elections.
In September 2020, Judicial Watch released a study revealing that 353 U.S. counties had 1.8 million more registered voters than eligible voting-age citizens. In other words, the registration rates of those counties exceeded 100% of eligible voters.
In Georgia: Bryan County (118%); Forsyth County (114%); Dawson County (113%); Oconee County (111%); Fayette County (111%); Fulton County (109%); Cherokee County (109%); Jackson County (107%); Henry County (106%); Lee County (106%); Morgan County (105%); Clayton County (105%); DeKalb County (105%); Gwinnett County (104%); Greene County (104%); Cobb County (104%); Effingham County (103%); Walton County (102%); Rockdale County (102%); Barrow County (101%); Douglas County (101%); Newton County (100%); Hall County (100%)In 2018, the Supreme Court upheld a voter-roll cleanup program that resulted from a Judicial Watch settlement of a federal lawsuit with Ohio. California settled a federal lawsuit with Judicial Watch and in 2019 began the process of removing up to 1.6 million inactive names from Los Angeles County's voter rolls.
Kentucky also began a cleanup of hundreds of thousands of old registrations last year after it entered into a consent decree to end another Judicial Watch lawsuit. However, as recently reported by Judicial Watch, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky agreed that Kentucky's former Democrat Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes breached the terms of the Consent Judgment by delaying sending out voter notices, which allowed the names of people who have died or moved away to remain on the Commonwealth's voter rolls.
You can learn more about Judicial Watch's election efforts here.
