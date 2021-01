Tan said the Singapore government was the "custodian" of the contact tracing data and "stringent measures" had been established to safeguard the personal data. "Examples of these measures include only allowing authorised officers to access the data, using such data only for authorised purposes, and storing the data on a secured data platform," he said.

He added that public officers who knowingly disclose the data without authorisation or misuse the data may be fined up to SG$5,000 or jailed up to two years, or both.

It's almost as if governments don't always keep their promises when it concerns your personal privacy.That (now broken) promise was no doubt part of the reason Singapore was able to achieve an insane 78% adoption rate of residents using the contact tracking app TraceTogether or a wearable token.In fact,The app and token work by keeping a record of any time two devices are within six feet of each other for more than 30 minutes. Then, you are alerted if you were in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.So this scene from The Dark Knight played out in real life, except Lucius Fox wasn't there to stop it.According to ZDNet , Minister of State for Home Affairs, Desmond Tan, let slip that the government can use TraceTogether data for criminal probes.So people were like, "Hey, that wasn't part of the deal!"But Singapore was like,But not to worry, if officers abused this power they'll be in REAL big trouble!Imagine the relief the people of Singapore must be feeling!Here's Tan explaining all the ways they can use TraceTogether data, and trying hard to set everyone at ease aboutOh, and if that isn't Orwellian enough for you, don't forget thatRemind you of anything?