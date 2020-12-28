Later, one of the AGWs - Steve Hortz - returned to help himself to the dead man's stuff, including 15 firearm, a gun safe, a ceiling fan and other valuables - which he can be seen carting away by hand on dolly on closed-circuit security camera.
As CBS Los Angeles reports:
In the first incident, Hortz returned to the home July 27 and allegedly broke into the unoccupied residence through the rear and left a short time later. It was unclear if Hortz, who was in uniform at the time, left with any property from the home.The AGW has been charged with various felonies - including grand theft and second-degree burglary. However the AGW was not fired.
Hortz then returned to the home on the mornings of Aug. 10 and 16 in civilian clothes and allegedly removed items including weapon safes, ceiling fans and cases containing unknown items.
OCSD immediately launched an investigation into the burglaries as soon as they were reported. Hortz was arrested the morning of Sept. 10 and was booked into the Santa Ana Jail on suspicion of burglary. He was also placed on administrative leave, and the department said it was investigating prior calls Hortz handled to see if similar instances had occurred.
This predator - like all predators - has almost certainly victimized any others, similarly. Will there be an investigation? Will any of the convictions based on the testimony of this AGW be revisited?
