Austria's Constitutional Court rules mask mandate in schools is illegal
Wed, 23 Dec 2020 21:37 UTC
The split classes system meant that some pupils had lessons on Mondays and Tuesdays and others on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
At all other times they were to stay at home.
"In addition, it was decided that all persons present in school buildings, apart from during teaching time, had to wear a mask over their mouth and nose," a statement from the court said.
"In it's decision published today, the Constitutional Court ruled that the measures in question were illegal," the statement went on.
It explained its decision by saying that the "ministry has not made clear why it considered these measures necessary".
Two children and their parents had brought the case before the court, saying the measures violated the principles of equality before the law, the right to a private life and the right to education.
Since January Austria has been governed by a coalition of the Green party and the centre-right People's Party (OeVP) of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.
The education ministry, which is held by the OeVP, said in a statement that it had taken note of the court's judgement and would examine the judges' reasoning.
Critics who treat 'adult' as a term of approval, instead of as a merely descriptive term, cannot be adult themselves. To be concerned about being grown up, to admire the grown up because it is grown up, to blush at the suspicion of being childish; these things are the marks of childhood and adolescence. And in childhood and adolescence they are, in moderation, healthy symptoms. Young things ought to want to grow. But to carry on into middle life or even into early manhood this concern about being adult is a mark of a really arrested development.
When I was ten, I read fairy tales in secret and would have been ashamed if I had been found doing so. Now that I am fifty I read them openly. When I became a man I put away childish things, including the fear of childishness and the desire to be very grown up.
I hate hearing about how he's being 'protected' by the same 'insiders' (e.g. Barr & other deep state assholes) who have screwed his presidency...
Tiffant Dover took the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. A second source pointing to possible evidence that Tiffany died from the Pfizer vaccine. [Link]
This article sent me on the substantial web crawl. Quite a bit of new info. There is a curious similarity with Trump's situation. I would have...
There is also an argument to be made that protecting the economy by allowing less vulnerable people to take the risk and go on with their lives...
Ghandi said to sit by the house of the evildoer. I have, I am, I will.