According to Immigration and Integration Minister Mattias Tesfaye, ranking people by region is beneficial in understanding patterns of crime and employment among people in Denmark who have a foreign background.The Danish government is going to introduce a separate category in its official statistics for crime, employment and other matters for people from predominantly Muslim countries in a bid to solve some of the problems arising from immigration.For the purpose of statistics, Muslim immigrants and their children will be separated into the so-called MENAPT group, which stands for Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey.Tesfaye rejected the notion that categorising people according to their country of origin was "racist"."I think you have to be proud of who you are and where you come from. I myself am half Ethiopian and 100 percent Danish, and I am not afraid that people know their roots and are proud of their roots."I am not focused on specific religions, but on problems, and politicians are put in the world to solve problems," he added.Under the current system, Denmark differentiates between "Western" and "non-Western" heritage in official statistics on immigrants and their children. All EU Countries alongside the rest of Europe, the UK, the US, Canada and Australia are considered Western. The rest of the world is considered non-Western "Descendants" are also considered to be "foreign" for statistical purposes, despite being born in Denmark, unlike "immigrants" who have been born outside of Denmark The most represented countries of origin within the Danish immigrant population are Turkey, Poland, Syria, Germany, Romania, Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iran and Somalia.There were a total of 516,000 immigrants and descendants from non-Western countries in Denmark as of 1 January 2020. Immigrants and descendants from the MENAPT countries make up 54.5 percent of these.