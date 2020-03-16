Society's Child
Evicting migrants from Danish inner-city ghettos is NOT racism, it's common sense - and immigrants will benefit the most
RT
Sat, 14 Mar 2020 06:50 UTC
The Scandinavian country is pressing ahead with tough plans to clear and rebuild its troubled and increasingly Islamicized inner-city ghettos, in a move that, predictably, is being condemned by the United Nations and other liberal organizations.
But this is not some cruel social engineering - or the "social experiment" as the Danish media have dubbed it - designed to force generations of immigrants onto the back foot: it is good common sense that can only benefit everyone concerned.
And it's not just Danish society as a whole that stands to gain but, crucially, the immigrants themselves. Not that the United Nations sees it that way.
For the last 10 years, the Danish government has published an annual ghetto list, highlighting those neighborhoods blighted by higher-than-average jobless and crime rates and lower-than-average educational attainment. So far, so no problem for the liberals who would agree that identifying these communities is the starting point to helping them.
But that's not all a deprived neighborhood needs to find a place on the ghetto list. It also needs half of its population to be comprised of first- or second-generation immigrants. And making that a ghetto criteria sends the liberals into a spin.
The former United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights, Jordan's Prince Zeid Ra'ad Zeid Al Hussein was not happy with the ghetto list in 2018 and warned on Twitter that it was "hugely troubling & risks heightening racial discrimination against people of migrant origin - further 'ghettoising' them. Coercive assimilation measures run risk (sic) of fuelling racial prejudice, xenophobia & intolerance."
As far as the Danish government was concerned, the alternative, of doing nothing, was not an option and they ignored the UN and have introduced a set of stringent policies aimed at improving the areas and moving them off the ghetto list.
The measures include: allowing for collective punishment -by eviction- of entire families if one of their members commit a crime; forcing migrants to take language tests, which, if failed, can trigger be withdrawal of benefits; and cutting the amount of public housing to just 40 percent by emptying entire blocks and converting them to private housing. Under a law that came into force in January, tenants will be offered alternative accommodation -but with little control over the location, quality and cost- and those who refuse may be evicted. The Guardianran a critical piece this week under the headline: 'How Denmark's 'ghetto list' is ripping apart migrant communities - Copenhagen and other cities are planning mass housing evictions in a 'social experiment' to encourage integration'
But migrants are not simply being booted out of their homes with nowhere to go. They will have the option of alternative, sometimes renovated, housing as the government seeks to shake the communities out of their sense of what the article describes as "unproductive self-isolation." They are to be re-housed but it has been recognized that just moving home is not the answer to a multi-faceted problem.
Reader Comments
Coercive assimilation measures run risk of fuelling racial prejudice, xenophobia & intoleranceAs in when they turn around and say they despise your language, your culture and your citizens, the citizens could get a bit upset and wonder WTF the government was doing allowing all those people into the country
1) Bankrupt the country.
2) Destroy sense of national Identity.. (D&C) et al.
The goal is to get rid of that national identity.