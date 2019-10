Since 2015 Denmark have made statistics over car fires in the country and 2019 will break a record. So far this year, there are 648 cars that have been burned in what is believed to be fires created by persons.The newspaper Jyllands-Posten asks him why we see a lot of car fires in North West Copenhagen but not in Vesterbro, which is a better district in the capital."I cannot say why. But car fires have been connected to turmoils in those areas, and there have not been turmoils in Vesterbro."In september Århus, Denmark's second largest city was hit by many torched cars, as many as 27 in a week . In Sweden and especially France car fires are also a known problem that often occur.