A Muslim man living in Copenhagen has been locked up after sharing his desire to kill Denmark's royal family. The man was reported to police by his wife, who feared his heavy use of hashish had made him psychotic.During his trial, the man said he was a practicing Muslim but was not overly religious. He said that he had started to grow a beard to see if facial hair suited him. The defendant insisted there were benign explanations for what he'd really meant by his provocative social media posts - arguments which apparently didn't convince the Danish court.