Late last night, in a tweet, President Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows shared some very good news with Americans who care about the integrity of our elections.





Conservative Republican Matt Schlapp, who's been very instrumental in uncovering voter fraud in Nevada, appeared on Fox News' Hannity Show with guest host Jason Chaffetz and former RNC Chair Reins Priebus to discuss the good news.



"For the first time in this whole tragic story of the 2020 presidential election, a state court has granted Republicans in Nevada and the Trump campaign the ability to present their case of widespread illegal balloting and to depose up to 15 people who know what went down in Clark County, in the state of Nevada," Schlapp told former US Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT).



Schlapp explained, "This is big news," adding, "A lot of people in the national media have said, 'If you have evidence of voter fraud, show it.'" He continued, "Well, we have thousands and thousands of examples of real people and real-life instances of voter illegality, and I just think it's a great step that we're gonna have a chance to present it in court."



"If we get a fair hearing, I believe the results in Nevada should be switched," Schlapp told the Fox News panel.



Guest host Jason Chaffetz told Schlapp."Yeah, I would really like to hear the Clark County clerk explain to people why non-residents of Nevada can continue to vote in Nevada — I can't wait to have him in a deposition with his hand raised."



Schlapp laughed at Chaffetz's comment, adding, "Yeah, non-residents voting, people voting twice, uh, dead people voting — and the biggest thing which is true in all of these states we're talking about, including Georgia, where a third of the ballots were cast in the mail, more than half of the ballots cast in the mail with no legal signature verification, certainly not in Clark County."



Schlapp told the hosts, "That is the real treasure trove of illegal balloting in all of these states."







It begins! WE THE PEOPLE are pushing back on the fraud in the 2020 election.The 6 electors in Nevada just chose President Trump!Right Side Broadcasting reported on the vote:The electors stood for a photo and referenced the 12th Amendment to the Constitution."If we don't have fair elections, we've lost our Republic."This is a developing story. We will update our readers ASAP.OUR PREVIOUS REPORT ON VOTER FRAUD IN NEVADA: