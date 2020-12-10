© REUTERS/Christian Mang



German intelligence agents have placed under observation a group of protesters against coronavirus restrictions, citing the influence of radicals including far-right Nazi admirers.The domestic intelligence service in the southwestern Baden-Wuerttemberg region put the "Querdenken 711" group on a watch-list due to its increasing radicalisation, the state's interior ministry said on Wednesday."Querdenken 711" was founded early in the pandemic by IT entrepreneur Michael Ballweg in the affluent city of Stuttgart and helped begin a nationwide movement.," Baden-Wuerttemberg's Interior Minister Thomas Strobl said, without specifying how many people were being observed.State intelligence chief Beate Bube said several leaders of the network were part of the far-right "Reichsbuerger" (Reich Citizens). That movement rejects the modern German state and proclaims the continued existence of the former "Deutsche Reich" proclaimed by the Nazis until their defeat in World War Two."Querdenken 711" representatives could not be immediately reached for reaction, butLast month, police fired water cannon and pepper spray to scatter thousands of protesters in Berlin angry about coronavirus restrictions.Although most Germans accept the latest curbs on a second wave of the pandemic, critics say the measures endanger civil rights. Germany reported a record number of 590 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, taking total fatalities to 19,932.Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by William Maclean and Andrew Cawthorne