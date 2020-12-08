A leftist hired to play Santa Claus left a little boy in tears after he scolded him for asking for a Nerf Gun for Christmas.After the child tells him that he wants the toy, the activist tells him "no, no guns."The mother of the boy steps in to clarify to the man that her boy said a Nerf Gun, which is a toy."What else would you like? There's lots of other toys, there's Legos, there's bicycles, there's cars and trucks," the Santa asks. "What do you think?"The hostile Bad Santa continues to prod the boy until he breaks down in tears.At this point his mom, who is holding a baby, steps in and lets him know that he will still get a Nerf Gun.It is unclear where this incident took place or where the video originated.If anyone knows this family, please ask them to contact Gateway Pundit. This reporter would like to send him lots of Nerf Guns.