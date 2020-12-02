Navid Keshavarz-Nia, those who worked with him said, "was always the smartest person in the room." In doing cybersecurity and technical counterintelligence work for the C.I.A., N.S.A. and F.B.I., he had spent decades connecting top-secret dots. After several months of working with Mr. Courtney, he began connecting those dots too. He did not like where they led.

Hammer and Scorecard is real, not a hoax (as Democrats allege), and both are used to manipulate election outcomes. Dominion, ES&S, Scytl, and Smartmatic are all vulnerable to fraud and vote manipulation — and the mainstream media reported on these vulnerabilities in the past. Dominion has been used in other countries to "forge election results." Dominion's corporate structure is deliberately confusing to hide relationships with Venezuela, China, and Cuba. Dominion machines are easily hackable. Dominion memory cards with cryptographic key access to the systems were stolen in 2019.

The counts in the disputed states (Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia) show electronic manipulation. The simultaneous decision in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia to pretend to halt counting votes was unprecedented and demonstrated a coordinated effort to collude toward desired results. One to two percent of votes were forged in Biden's favor. Optical scanners were set to accept unverified, un-validated ballots. The scanners failed to keep records for audits, an outcome that must have been deliberately programmed. The stolen cryptographic key, which applied to all voting systems, was used to alter vote counts. The favorable votes pouring in after hours for Biden could not be accounted for by a Democrat preference for mailed in ballots. They demonstrated manipulation. For example, in Pennsylvania, it was physically impossible to feed 400,000 ballots into the machines within 2-3 hours. Dominion used Chinese parts, and there's reason to believe that China, Venezuela, Cuba interfered in the election. There was a Hammer and Scorecard cyber-attack that altered votes in the battleground states, and then forwarded the results to Scytl servers in Frankfurt, Germany, to avoid detection. The systems failed to produce any auditable results.

"high confidence that the election 2020 data were altered in all battleground states resulting in a [sic] hundreds of thousands of votes that were cast for President Trump to be transferred [sic] to Vice President Biden."