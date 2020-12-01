© Reuters / Carl Recine



Debenhams, one of Britain's biggest department store chains with more than two centuries of history, is set to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic after rescue-deal talks ended in failure.The retailer, which went into administration in April for the, announced on Tuesday that it is going to start the "wind-down of Debenhams UK." The company is still looking for buyers for all or parts of the business, but if no offer emerges,"The economic landscape is extremely challenging and, coupled with the uncertainty facing the UK retail industry, a viable deal could not be reached," joint administrator at FRP Advisory, Geoff Rowley, said in the statement.Debenhams was previously involved in talks over a potential acquisition with JD Sports.Arcadia employs 13,000 people across the UK at its 450 stores.. Unemployment in Britain hit its highest level in four years in the third quarter of 2020, with the jobless rate rising to 4.8 percent, up 0.9 percent from the same period a year earlier.